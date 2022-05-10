Gayle King shares glamorous bikini-clad photo with daughter and adorable grandson The star is a proud grandmother

Gayle King delighted fans with an unexpected poolside photo with her family by her side - and she looked fabulous.

The star took to Instagram with snapshots as she celebrated Mother's Day with her son, William, daughter, Kirby and too-cute grandson, Luca.

Gayle wowed in a green two-piece and twinned with the rest of her family who wore swimwear by the same brand.

She captioned the photos: "I love a matching family outfit moment! Perfect for fav daughter @kirbybump FIRST Mother’s Day!

"(My 35th) fav grandson Luca pure joy! How cute are these @swimzip suits-Fav son @willgb3 & fav son-in-law Virgil good sports this was NOT their idea .. Swipe left Thanx to @pelicanhillresort for spectacular property we can’t wait to come back! Felt like Europe."

Gayle was surrounded by her loved ones

Her fans loved it and wrote: "Gayle your son is so handsome he should be a model that’s just my opinion," and, "Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful," while others added strings of on-fire emojis.

Gayle announced the arrival of her grandson on-air and couldn't have been more proud.

"I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him," she said.

Gayle says she's nuts about her grandson

"He's very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son-in-law," the journalist said. "Now I have a favorite grandson! I'm over the moon."

Kirby welcomed her son, whose full name is Luca Lynn Miller, with her husband, Virgil Miller.

