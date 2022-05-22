Katy Perry stuns in scene-stealing sequined gown for American Idol finale The Roar singer brought it for the finale

Katy Perry has brought some spectacular looks to the American Idol stage this season, but her final outfit absolutely took the cake.

The singer appeared for the grand finale of the singing competition show's twentieth season in a blinding sequined gown.

The ensemble featured ruffled layers in the skirt and featured a plunging halter top neckline. It was covered in sequins from head to toe, allowing the singer to shine in the stage lights like a disco ball.

She paired it with matching heels and jewelry, her hair in a glamorous up-do with strands falling beside her face, and a big pink rose applique on the dress.

Katy's ensembles for the season have included everything from mermaids and all-denim ensembles to more conventional dresses and chic pantsuits.

Katy brought the sparkle to the finale in a sequined silver gown

However, her fashions also bore several memorable moments on the season, including a wardrobe malfunction with a particular pair of orange leather pants and a fall off the judges' table in her elaborate Little Mermaid ensemble.

Nevertheless, she has had some incredible moments seasonwide, and promises to make the finale an even better one, with a few performances slated as well.

In the run up to the victory of either HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, or Noah Thompson, Katy will take the stage twice over the course of the finale.

The hitmaker will perform Firework alongside Leah while also bringing out the worldwide debut of her duet with Thomas Rhett, Where We Started.

The singer's fashions have made the show even more enjoyable

With an eventful night slated to feature other musicians like Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Michael Buble, and Tai Verdes, plus performances by the other two judges with the contestants, viewers are in for a treat.



