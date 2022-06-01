Cressida Bonas makes rare appearance in £42 Lipsy dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, beautiful socialite Cressida Bonas was snapped out and about in London, wearing the most beautiful floral tiered dress. The blonde beauty's frock was from Lipsy, part of their exclusive new collection with high end fashion designer Mary Katrantzou.

The £42 style looks so much more expensive than its price tag; the print is so colourful and standout. Available to buy at high street store NEXT, the website says of the frock: "The Tiered Skirt Midi Dress is the perfect option for the summer city or vacation dressing.

WATCH: Cressida Bonas Arrives For The Royal Wedding

"The banding of the Ombre Valley print colourations gives the wearer the opportunity to wear one of the classic Mary Katrantzou archive print concepts in a new and modern way. The smocked back detail and frill release sleeves give both detail and ease to the wearer in this design."

Cressida looked so chic in her Lipsy dress

Lush! We predict a sellout, don't delay if you want to add this fancy number to your wardrobe.

Cressida, 33, styled the look with red espadrille style wedges and wore her hair in boho waves.

Get the look:

Mary Katrantzou x Lipsy Tiered Skirt Midi Dress, £42, Next

Cressida is the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry. Princess Eugenie introduced her friend to her cousin in 2012, and she is his most recent public girlfriend before Meghan Markle.

Floral Tiered Dress, £45.00, River Island

The pair split in 2014, but they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending as a guest at Harry's wedding to Meghan in 2018.

In January 2020, Cressida spoke about her ex's decision to step down from the royal family with his wife Meghan as they settle in the USA. In an interview with ES Magazine, Cressida, who married her love Harry Wentworth-Stanley in summer 2020, said: "I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline."

