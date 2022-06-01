Christine Lampard wows in tropical satin kimono in holiday photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard has dazzled fans with her glorious summer style as she took to social media to share a brand new look. The Loose Women host shared a sneak peek inside her sun-drenched getaway with her husband Frank Lampard, looking radiant in the perfect holiday kimono.

The host, 43, shared a sweet snap of the kimono that featured an ocean blue-green and black colour scheme, large tropical print, long sleeves, a midi cut and a classic collar in a shirt-dress silhouette from high street brand Wallis. She teamed the look with a pair of black flip flops, adding a touch of beach babe radiance to her composed ensemble.

Christine wore her glossy raven hair swept back in a low bun and beamed as she embraced her son Freddie, who is one. The star posed in a beautiful setting boasting luscious greenery, raspberry pink blooms, palm trees and clear blue skies.

She showed off the back of her elegant kimono, featuring a tie-ribbon belt and romantic back slit. Christine accessorised with a simple pair of sparkling earrings and opted for a natural beauty blend, letting the striking wrap speak for itself.

Christine looked beautiful in the silky kimono

The beloved presenter took to Instagram to share the images with fans. She captioned the wholesome post: "Dress down v dress up! #wallis #christinelampardxwallis #foreverwallis #ad," with a black love heart emoji.

The star enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday with her family

Followers and friends adored the star's lovely concoction and were quick to express their awe at her flawless fashion sense. "So beautiful Christine! Have a fabulous holiday," one said, while another added: "Beautiful lady, beautiful dress and scenery." A third commented: "Love this dress," with a string of heart-eyes emojis, and a fourth agreed, saying: "Beautiful in green."

Blue Floral Tie Belt Satin Kimono, £53.10, Wallis

If Christine's kimono is one that would perfectly complement your summer wardrobe – then you're in luck as it is still available to buy online.

Team the kimono with a black cami top and black trousers for a sophisticated on-the-go outfit, or simply wrap it over a bikini for a desirable beachy look.

