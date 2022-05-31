Lisa Faulkner turns heads in gorgeous pair of skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lisa Faulkner never fails to wow with her fashion and on Tuesday the actress looked amazing as she modelled a pair of skinny jeans.

The star was posing in her expansive living room in the eye-catching legwear that cuffed off just above her feet, and the rest of her ensemble was just as dazzling. The former Brookside actress struck a casual tone with a pair of trainers, alongside a grey printed hoodie, while she had styled her hair up into a bun.

The outfit was finished off with one stylish bag, and she highlighted this in her caption, as she wrote: "Happy Tuesday!!!

"My fave little bag @russellandbromley," she added, highlighting her quilted crossbody bag from the brand.

The crossbody bag was designed in Italy from soft nappa leather and features a quilted design. It also comes with a detachable chain, meaning that it can easily be converted into a clutch bag if needed.

While Lisa had her bag in black, it's also available in white, and costs £295.

Lisa looked gorgeous in her casual ensemble

Earlier this year, Lisa proved how fashionable she could be when she hit the kitchen in a daring pair of dungarees that covered up a beautiful spotted blouse.

She had her long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail, and she looked so stylish with a gorgeous pair of earrings as she rocked some natural makeup.

The star was advertising a competition ahead of Pancake Day and her campaign ended up dividing fans as they discussed what made the best topping.

Quilted Camera Crossbody, £295.00, Russell & Bromley

Some of her followers opted for traditional ones like "lemon and sugar" or "lemon with a splash of maple syrup".

But one revealed their favourite was: "My ultimate fave is good old fashioned lemon juice and sugar but some modern faves include nutella and banana and biscoff."

And another had a slightly unusual choice, as they said: "Beans and cheese."

