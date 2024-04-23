12 cut-out dresses to shop if Meghan Markle made you want one

Cut-out dresses are still a major trend as we move into summer 2024, and I'm here for it. Showing a little more skin than regular styles, they're playful and they keep you cool. But they're not just tiny, barely-there pieces - the cut-out dress comes in many forms, from statement to more subtle.

The best cut-out dresses at a glance The Meghan Markle-inspired cut-out dress: River Island Linen Halter Neck Midi Dress, £45 / $84 The floral cut-out dress: Reformation Poppies Silk Cut-Out Dress, £348 / $348 The black cut-out dress: Mango Embroidered Dress, £89.99 / $139.99 The designer cut-out dress: Cult Gaia Lurenz Asymmetric Midi Dress, £550 / $518 The bright cut-out dress: Reiss Elodie Amur Pleated Dress, £648 The long sleeve cut-out dress: H&M Balloon-Sleeved Cut-Out Dress, £34.99 / $49.99

Meghan Markle was pictured earlier this month looking so elegant in a halterneck dress by Heidi Merrick, which featured a small cut-out detail. The Ginger Dress has a wrap-around halter top that's finished with a large bow at the back of the neck and creates a cut-out across the midsection. Meghan accessorised with gold hoops, oversized black sunglasses also by Heidi Merrick and her trusty nude Aquazzura heels.

© Alamy Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington

I've also seen cut-out dresses look amazing on the likes of Maya Jama, who made a case for more daring styles last summer. This electric blue maxi by Balmain fell to an ankle-length and featured striking knotted detailing and a one-shoulder silhouette. She completed the look with super glowy skin and a slick of black eyeliner.

Maya Jama wears Balmain to host Love Island

Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have both been seen in coveted cut-out pieces too, as well as multiple fashion week guests over the last few seasons.

© Edward Berthelot A guest wears a pleated black mini dress with sheer detail and cut-outs at the waist at the Zimmermann show in March

How I chose the best cut-out dresses