12 cut-out dresses to shop if Meghan Markle made you want one
Coveted cut-out dresses to shop now for summer

Updated 42 minutes ago

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Cut-out dresses are still a major trend as we move into summer 2024, and I'm here for it. Showing a little more skin than regular styles, they're playful and they keep you cool. But they're not just tiny, barely-there pieces - the cut-out dress comes in many forms, from statement to more subtle.

The best cut-out dresses at a glance

The Meghan Markle-inspired cut-out dress: River Island Linen Halter Neck Midi Dress, £45 / $84

The floral cut-out dress: Reformation Poppies Silk Cut-Out Dress, £348 / $348

The black cut-out dress: Mango Embroidered Dress, £89.99 / $139.99

The designer cut-out dress: Cult Gaia Lurenz Asymmetric Midi Dress, £550 / $518

The bright cut-out dress: Reiss Elodie Amur Pleated Dress, £648

The long sleeve cut-out dress: H&M Balloon-Sleeved Cut-Out Dress, £34.99 / $49.99

Meghan Markle was pictured earlier this month looking so elegant in a halterneck dress by Heidi Merrick, which featured a small cut-out detail. The Ginger Dress has a wrap-around halter top that's finished with a large bow at the back of the neck and creates a cut-out across the midsection. Meghan accessorised with gold hoops, oversized black sunglasses also by Heidi Merrick and her trusty nude Aquazzura heels.

The couple held hands as the arrived at the polo© Alamy
Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington

I've also seen cut-out dresses look amazing on the likes of Maya Jama, who made a case for more daring styles last summer. This electric blue maxi by Balmain fell to an ankle-length and featured striking knotted detailing and a one-shoulder silhouette. She completed the look with super glowy skin and a slick of black eyeliner.

Maya Jama wears Balmain to host Love Island
Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have both been seen in coveted cut-out pieces too, as well as multiple fashion week guests over the last few seasons.

A guest wears a pleated black mini dress with sheer detail and cut-outs at the waist at the Zimmermann show in March© Edward Berthelot
How I chose the best cut-out dresses

  • Style: From subtle cut-outs in daytime dresses to statement occasionwear, I've found cut-out pieces to suit every event and style.
  • New-in: Most of the dresses below have just dropped for the new season (although you'll find a few classic pieces I couldn't resist from last summer). 
  • Budget: From £648 at Reiss to £34.99 at H&M, I've chosen pieces at a range of price points.

  • Reformation Poppies Silk Cut-Out Dress

    Reformation cut-out dress

    Reformation Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4-16

    Colours available: Floral print

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100

    Returns: £6 within 30 days

    How stunning is Reformation's Poppies dress? Made from 100% silk with adjustable straps, a slim fit and side cut-out detail, it's my dream wedding guest dress.

  • Mango Embroidered Dress

    Mango cut-out dress

    Mango Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-16

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    I could see Meghan wearing this chic black cut-out dress from Mango. Made from 100% cotton, it's breathable and comfortable for summer despite its dark colour. It features all over embroidery and an évasé design.

  • River Island Linen Halter Neck Midi Dress

    River Island cut-out dress

    River Island Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Colours available: Beige, Black, Blue, Polka Dot 

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    I've found a high street lookalike for Meghan's Heidi Merrick dress at one of my high street favourites, River Island. Made from a breezy linen fabric, it features the same halterneck wrap front and cut out midsection. Wear it with leather slides or dress it up with heels like the Duchess. 

  • Cult Gaia Lurenz Asymmetric Midi Dress

    Cult Gaia cut-out dress

    Cult Gaia Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: XXS-XL

    Colours available: Chestnut Brown

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 14 days

    A favourite of both Maya Jama and Meghan Markle, Cult Gaia is known for coveted cut-out dresses. I'm obsessed with this asymmetric number which falls to a midi length and is held together by gold-toned, brushed brass rings.

  • Reiss Elodie Amur Pleated Dress

    Reiss cut-out dress

    Reiss Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-14

    Colours available: Pink/Red

    Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery

    Returns: £1.95 within 28 days

    Inject some colour into your summer occasionwear wardrobe with this stunning maxi dress from royal-favourite Reiss. Red and pink is my favourite colour clash and I'm picturing this for a wedding abroad.

  • New Look Satin Pleated Cut Out Midi Dress

    New Look cut-out dress

    New Look Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Colours available: Gold

    Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: £1.99 within 28 days

    Yes, pleating is big this summer. Whether it's for a wedding or another formal occasion, you'll want this gold New Look cut-out dress in your wardrobe. The glam midi has a sultry side cut-out.

  • Nobody's Child Cut-Out Lianne Midaxi Dress

    Nobody's Child cut-out dress

    Nobody's Child Cut-Out Dress

    Nobody's Child's modest Lianne maxi dress is so chic for the new season. It has subtle cut-out side detail and flattering fluted sleeves. The olive green shade pairs perfectly with gold jewellery.

  • ASOS DESIGN Linen Midi Sundress

    ASOS cut-out dress

    ASOS Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Chocolate

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Like Meghan's, this ASOS dress just has a subtle midsection cut-out detail. Made from linen, it features adjustable spaghetti straps and flattering side ruching. Dress it down with leather flats or style it for the evening with strappy heeled sandals.

  • H&M Balloon-Sleeved Cut-Out Dress

    H&M cut out dress

    H&M Cut-Out Bodycon Dress

    Sizes available: XXS-XXL

    Colours available: Black, Navy

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    H&M's affordable black cut-out midi would look amazing with wedge espadrilles, or even dressed down with a pair of trainers. If you're looking for a versatile, long sleeved piece this is perfection.

  • Free People Taking Sides Maxi Dress

    Free People cut out dress

    Free People Cut-Out Dress

    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Colours available: Multiple

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    This cut-out maxi dress from Free People is the ultimate summer holiday dress. Made from 100% cotton, it has fully adjustable spaghetti straps and comes in a huge selection of colours - there's a shade to suit every style.  

