What to wear to a christening in 2024: Outfit ideas and inspiration for Christening guests

Spring is the optimum time for christening invites to start rolling in, and if you’ve got a few in your calendar over the next few months, deciding what to wear to is probably top of the list – there’s plenty of ideas on present ideas for the baby, but an outfit for guests is a whole new ball game.

While there's no rules on christening outfits for women, the celebrations do have an unwritten dress code of men wearing suits, or at least smart trousers and a shirt, and female christening guests wearing venue appropriate dresses or suits. Read on for the dos, don'ts and outfit inspiration.

What is the dress code for christenings?

Since christenings are formal occasions, usually held in a place of worship or a smart venue, a christening guest outfit should follow suit.

For women, this tends to mean floral dresses, usually below the knee; you can wear sleeveless or cami straps, but I think bandeau dresses would be a no-go – add a blazer or boucle jacket to keep it modest. A smart suit, skirt co-ord or even trouser co-ord works too.

The most popular style for women is a floral, floaty dress, but don’t overlook the more structured style of a shift dress, or the whimsical shape of a tea dress. I for one love soft silhouettes for a christening, like pleated skirts in playful prints, and off-shoulder shirred bust dresses in pastel shades with big puffy sleeves. Baring your shoulders isn’t banned, just be sure to make sure the rest of the dress is quite covered up, like a maxi length, and not too fitted either.

Just always remember that this is a formal occasion, and trainers and jeans are frowned upon.

How I chose the best christening outfits for guests

Modest dress: While it isn’t a no-go to bare shoulders or knees, an element of decorum should be remembered when dressing for a christening. The pieces I’ve chosen are all at least midi length, and feel modest even if a shoulder shown - nothing is too fitted or tight.

Colour: I’ve opted for spring, pastel shades or block colours in cheery shades. An all-black outfit isn’t normally seen at a christening, but can be woven in with trousers, skirts or accessories so I kept this in mind when choosing the edit.

Price: Most of the time, you’ll find occasion wear can be on the pricier side. With that in mind, I've made it my mission to include fashion across a range of budgets.

Can I wear white to a christening?

Technically, you can wear white to a christening as a guest, however, it is traditionally the colour for the child being christened to wear, in the form of a christening dress or gown. It’s not unusual for the mother to wear white either – Princess Kate chose creamy, neutral palettes for the christenings of her three children, but as a guest to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's christening, Kate chose a rose pink shade instead and left white to mum Meghan.

Princess Kate chose a rose pink outfit for Archie's christening

As a guest though, it’s not really the done thing to wear white to a christening. I’ve been a guest at many of them over the years, and other than the baby and the mum, I have not seen a guest wear all-white or all-cream, other than as part of the outfit (ie. a jacket or top). So all-white outfits to a christening? I’d skip.

Can I wear black to a christening?

You can, but bear in mind this is a celebration, not a sombre occasion, so accessorise wisely. Black shoes, accessories and parts of an outfit are fine to wear, as is a black dress or suit. I'd personally try to not wear black, and choose navy instead or opt for monochrome.

Why you should trust me

I’ve been to quite a few christenings in my years, including the christening of my best friend’s daughter, to whom I’m a godmother (to which I wore a long sleeve floral dress with velvet black sandals). Not only can I give you advice from what’s stylish, but also what’s practical – a lot of christenings will see you holding the child, or a child, and standing around for long periods during the service and post-service celebrations.

Along with my years writing about fashion, I’m across what makes a good christening outfit for female guests and even though I haven’t tried the pieces in this edit, have used my knowledge and expertise to bring you the best christening outfit inspiration.