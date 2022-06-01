Kim Kardashian & Kate Middleton BOTH love this Lululemon workout jacket - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton aren't really known for their similar tastes in fashion - but there's one key versatile piece they BOTH have in their wardrobes: the Lululemon Define jacket.

So if you want to add the world's most universally cool wardrobe staple to your closet right now, you're in luck - the Define jacket is on sale for up to 50% off!

The British royal rocked a black Define jacket to play rugby in Northern Ireland at an official engagement in September 2021.

Kate Middleton is a fan of the super soft zip-up

Meanwhile,The Kardashians star Kim has been a big fan of the brand for quite a while, and was spotted wearing the figure-flattering Define zip-up after a gym workout.

Kim Kardashian rocked Lululemon's Define Jacket, too

And those two style icons aren't the only famous fans of this Lululemon look.

Reese Witherspoon shared her own Lululemon Define Jacket on Instagram

Draper James founder Reese Witherspoon also rocked a camo print jacket from the workout wear brand in an Instagram snap.

If you want a Define jacket of your own, keep scrolling for the best deals...

Shop the Lululemon Define Jacket on sale

Hooded Define Jacket Nulu, more colors, was $128 now $69-$89, Lululemon

Define Jacket Luxtreme, was $128 now $89, Lululemon

Define Jacket Luon, more colors, was $118 now $59-$89, Lululemon

Define Jacket Velour, also in black, was $128 now $59, Lululemon

Nulu Cropped Define Jacket, was $118 now $89, Lululemon

