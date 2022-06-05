Holly Willoughby braves a halterneck dress for Jubilee open-top bus - watch

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby braved a summery halterneck dress on Sunday during overcast Jubilee celebrations.

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Best moments from Party at the Palace

Holly's pastel blue dress with cross-over halter detail featured a ditsy floral pattern, and while we don't have a pageant to attend, this would make the perfect wedding guest dress.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby was spotted at the Queen's Jubilee and her dress is perfection

The star wore her blonde locks up with two curled pieces to frame her face, and this demure style allowed the design of her pretty dress to be fully admired, and as usual, she rocked a dewy makeup look.

The star was part of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee pageant, appearing on an open top bus alongside Rylan Clark and other stars.

AJ Odudu interviewed Holly for the BBC, where the mother-of-three paid tribute to the "iconic lady" that is the Queen.

"Our Majesty the Queen is the most incredible, amazing, iconic lady," said Holly adding that the atmosphere down the mall was "magical".

The amazing street pageant brought the four-day celebrations to a close on Sunday and it included 10,000 people with a cast of 6,000 performers. The 3km carnival procession went from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton wowed in pink for the special day

Royals in attendance included Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children as well as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed the crowds in a hot pink dress which featured long sleeves and a twist detail. Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both looked stunning for the special occasion with the former sporting a maroon gown and the latter dazzling in regal blue. What a spectacle!

