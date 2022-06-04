Carrie Symonds' ravishing red dress turns heads at Service of Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, Carrie Symonds certainly stood out as she headed into St. Paul's Cathedral.

Pictured alongside her husband, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the 34-year-old brought a pop of colour to the event as she stepped out in a vibrant cherry red dress by one of her favourite labels, Sandro.

Carrie accessorised her Sandro dress with a feathered hat and Dune heels

Sadly sold out, Carrie's exact style is clearly a popular choice – and we can see why. Adorned with long-cuffed sleeves and a high round neckline, the A-line silhouette looked absolutely lovely on the Prime Minister's wife.

Polishing off her ensemble, she acessorised with a white and red feathered hat by AJ Gretton and croc-print pumps from Dune.

WATCH: Royals smiling at the sermon when mentioning the Queen's love for horse racing

Wearing her glossy hair down in voluminous curls, Carrie tactically tucked the front strands behind her ears to show off her gorgeous gold hoop earrings.

Opting for a natural and dewy makeup combo, the 34-year-old dusted her eyes in a soft brown eyeshadow, adding a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine coral lipgloss – stunning.

Fallen in love with Carrie's romantic red dress? We've found a number of dreamy designs – and they're perfect for summer celebrations.

Also in attendance at the Service of Thanksgiving were, of course, members of the British Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and more.

Offering insight into the event, the St Paul's Cathedral official website explains that the service included "bible readings, anthems, prayers and congregational hymns, expressing thankfulness for The Queen's reign, faith and service; desire to foster unity and peace amongst all peoples; and commitment to care for God's creation.

She sported a radiant complexion

Unfortunately, the Queen herself could not attend the service, due to feeling "discomfort".

On Thursday evening, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty would not be attending Friday's scheduled events for her Platinum Jubilee. However, a statement explained that Her Majesty "greatly enjoyed her birthday celebration and the flypast in London during the Trooping the Colour parade."

