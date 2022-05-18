Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a dream in chocolate mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since gracing our screens as Miss Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, Simone Ashley has become something of a nation's sweetheart. The actress always steps out in style to attend red carpet dos and star-studded after-parties.

Simone's most recent outfit to captivate audiences was a chocolate brown mini dress featuring short sleeves, cut-out detailing and ribbed fabric. She teamed the number with a pair of barely-there leopard print, open-toe heels – adding a healthy touch of sass to the lowkey look.

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

The star, 27, wore her raven hair tied up in a messy yet effortless bun, letting curled wispy bangs shape her radiant face. She opted for a glowing beauty look that consisted of a flawless, dewy complexion, dark eyeliner, a gentle powdering of blush and some gleaming highlighter.

Simone posed for the cameras with her co-stars Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran. Nicola looked stunning in a shocking lime green hue textured midi dress with a flippy fifties fit, while Charitha enchanted with a baroque matching skirt suit and bralette ensemble.

Simone looked beautiful in the look

Fans quickly took to social media to express their thoughts about Simone's lovely ensemble. "Yep, still the most beautiful woman on the planet," one fan commented, while another said: "She is so pretty." A third agreed, adding: "So lovely and majestic," and a fourth comedically penned: "I understand Anthony's obsession, I really do," with a bumblebee emoji.

She posed up a storm alongside her co-stars

If you couldn't agree more and can picture Simone's dress hanging in your summer wardrobe, then we have just the piece for you. This short coffee-coloured dress with cut-out detail is the ideal lookalike and can be worn all year round. Complete your cute daytime outfit with some white boots and gold jewellery for a flirty yet effortless aesthetic.

Brown Cut-out Mini Dress, £19.99, Stradivarius

Simone recently dazzled followers in another dreamy mini dress with cut-out details from emerging It-girl brand Nensi Dojaka. Featuring semi-sheer silk mesh panels, spaghetti straps and a black and chocolate brown colour palette, the dress added another impeccable look to her enviable wardrobe.

