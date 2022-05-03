Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a vision in sheer mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simone Ashley has traded her regency ballgowns for something a little more contemporary. The Bridgerton actress, who stars as Miss Kate Sharma on the show, debuted a brand new look during the show's press tour – and fans can't get enough of it.

The 27-year-old looked breathtaking in a mini dress with cut-out details from emerging It-girl brand Nensi Dojaka. Featuring semi-sheer silk mesh panels, spaghetti straps and a black and chocolate brown colour palette, the dress elevated Simone's incredible wardrobe to another level.

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

The star posed on a balcony in the sleek number, showing off the dress' off-the-shoulder sleeves and strappy criss-cross back. She wore her raven hair slicked back into a tight bun, which accentuated her natural but glamorous beauty look. A radiant skin glow, bronzed contour, a nude lip and a dash of highlighter made for a dewy makeup aesthetic.

Simone took to social media to share the beautiful outfit with her 3 million followers. The former Sex Education star captioned the romantic post: "Little bit late…but some of my favourite looks and memories from the Bridgerton press tour."

Simone looked divine in the dress

Celebrity friends and followers were quick to express their awe at Simone's date-night look. "So beautiful! Miss you," commented The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey. "Absolute bombshell," added another follower, while a third penned: "You have the best looks I'M IN LOVE." A fourth agreed: "The prettiest," with a red love heart emoji.

The star also shared this stunning polaroid snap

If you love Simone's look, then we have just the dress for you. Sadly her beautiful number is no longer available to buy online, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding some must-have lookalikes.

Cut-Out Semi Sheer Mini Dress, £1316, Nensi Dojaka

This strappy, cut-out mini dress also from Nensi Dojaka is the season's go-to party look. Characterised by its distinct sweetheart neck and ruched semi-sheer construction, this piece is aligned with the brand's signature deconstructed design style.

Cut-Out Mini Dress, £29.99, Bershka

Adore Simone's dress but not such a big fan of the price tag? This high street alternative is perfect for glitzy nights out on the town.

Last month, Simone stepped out in a dreamy white cut-out dress by celebrity favourite brand Alexandre Vauthier. Boasting elegant long sleeves, a bejewelled round neck, sharp eighties shoulder pads and a daring side-slit, the outfit was a total winner.

