Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a goddess in cut-out dress

Simone Ashley has burst onto our screens in style. The Bridgerton actress has stunned audiences in an array of decadent dresses on the show, but she also never fails to make a statement in real life too.

The 27-year-old attended the show's dinner celebrating South Asian culture looking angelic in a white cut-out dress with long sleeves, embellished round neckline, ruched detailing and side slit by Alexandre Vauthier. She teamed the heavenly number with a pair of mirrored silver heels and dazzling diamond drop earrings.

Simone wore her raven hair down loose with a side parting, letting her dark tousled curls cascade down her face. She opted for a glamorous bronzed beauty concoction, consisting of a dramatic eyeliner flick, silver eyeshadow blend, mascara, dewy skin glow and glossy nude lip.

The star posed up a storm at the event alongside other impeccably dressed attendees in California, which was held at the Arth Bar & Kitchen Wednesday in Culver City to celebrate and promote South Asian culture.

Simone looked angelic in the dress

Do you love Simone's slinky white look? Luckily for you, we've found the perfect lookalike of her designer number that makes for a dreamy yet head-turning evening outfit.

The actress celebrated South Asian culture at the event

This white one-shoulder bodycon maxi dress will ensure you stand out from the crowd during smart evening dos. Boasting an eye-catching asymmetric silhouette, killer curve contour, cut-out detailing and figure-contouring stretch fabric, this number will leave others speechless. Slip on a pair of silver heels and coordinating jewellery like Simone to emulate the star's complete look.

Simone rose to prominence after her role as Olivia Hanan on the smash-hit show Sex Education, where she starred alongside Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey.

The Surrey native is returning to her Bridgerton role as Kate Sharma in the series' new episodes, which are now available to watch on Netflix.

