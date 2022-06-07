Rochelle Humes is a designer dream in cropped shirt and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes is a pro and throwing together luxury looks that fuse designer labels with high street pieces. The mother-of-three showcased another must-see outfit from her recent family holiday in a sun-soaked destination, looking mesmerising in the perfect summer ensemble.

SEE: Rochelle Humes wows in tank top and seriously flattering trousers

The TV presenter, 33, sported a crisp white cropped shirt from Miu Miu, displaying the brand's iconic insignia. She paired the luxe piece with some beige high-waisted trousers and layered a matching beige tailored coat over the masculine shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' couples workout

She slipped on a pair of statement sandals to complete her look and clasped a beautiful checked Celine tote bag which added another upmarket element to her sleek look.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes wows fans with Clueless fashion moment

Rochelle wore her wavy raven tresses down loose, letting them cascade down past her designer-clad shoulders. A large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses shielded her face from the sunbeams and she opted for a natural sun-kissed beauty glow.

Rochelle dazzled in the designer shirt

The star posed in a scenic setting that boasted tropical palm trees, a serene mountainscape, panoramic views and a red carpet.

Rochelle took to social media to share the series of enviable holiday snaps with fans online, alongside the caption: " May’s best bits," with a sparkle emoji. Other images in the post included a sweet couple's photo with husband Marvin Humes dressed in all-white outfits and a handful of smiling pictures of her three children - Alaia-Mai, Valentina Raine and Blake Hampton.

The star always looks sensational

Fans and friends couldn't get enough of Rochelle's wholesome holiday away and her striking style concoction. "Goddess," one follower commented, while another added: "You look perfect," with a heart-eyes emoji. A third agreed, saying: "You and your family are beautiful."

The couple have impeccable holiday style

If you love Rochelle's luxury shirt, then why not treat yourself in time for summer? Sadly, Rochelle's cropped poplin shirt from the beloved Italian label sold out rapidly, but that hasn't stopped us from finding a great alternative.

Gathered Knit Shirt, £19.99, Stradivarius

This gathered knit shirt is a go-to summer staple for cooler evenings out. Boasting a classic collared top with long sleeves, button-up front and flattered ruched detail, this item can be teamed with some back cigarette trousers or a colourful mini skirt for a lowkey yet playful outfit.

Rochelle recently showed off a brand new beauty transformation much to the delight of fans. The host opted for a dramatic hair change, swapping her long tresses for something a little more retro.

MORE: Rochelle Humes is a sun-kissed goddess in romantic bikini snap with husband Marvin

The former singer styled her brunette mane up into a glamorous Hollywood-style bun, letting some perfectly shaped bangs shape her beautified face. She looked as if she has stepped straight off the set of Breakfast at Tiffany's with the classic chignon that channeled Audrey Hepburn herself.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.