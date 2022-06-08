Priyanka Chopra turns heads in figure-hugging gown with a twist

Priyanka Chopra has been earning her stripes as one of the new brand ambassadors for Bvlgari and stepped out in Paris on Tuesday in another exquisite piece.

The 39-year-old looked sensational rocking a daringly low-cut black gown that hugged her curves and showed off her chest, which was decorated with a dazzling diamond necklace featuring emerald gems, for an event with the jewelry brand.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story

Priyanka's show-stopping gown also featured fanned-out white ruffle detailing which snaked around her head and along her body until it hit the floor.

The actress shared a video of her look on Instagram and was flooded with compliments from her adoring fans. "So pretty! You're so pretty. Soooo pretty!" gushed one. A second said: "So beautiful. So gorgeous." A third added: "I am obsessed with this look! It's so beautiful."

Priyanka's latest outing comes after she put on a show-stopping display at the Bvlgari Eden the Garden of Wonders event in Paris on Monday in a plunging burnt orange gown that featured loose sleeves and a cinched waist.

Priyanka looked incredible

She paired it with her locks styled in flowy curls and a statement Bvlgari choker necklace with a red stone in the center, matching up with her bold red lip.

Priyanka shared a montage of photographs from her time in France, starting off with her getting ready in a shortened bathrobe.

Fans instantly began inundating the comments section with orange heart emojis to match the gown. One wrote: "Hot damn!!" Another said: "Next level of fashion sense," and a third simply added: "Gorgeous."

Fans loved Priyanka's latest look

The star-studded affair saw a few of the brand's other ambassadors also make an appearance, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Priyanka posted a stunning selfie of the trio from the event, captioning it: "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!"

Bvlgari responded to the picture with a comment saying: "Perfect trio. So proud we had you with us for the unveiling of our new High Jewelry collection!"

