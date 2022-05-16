Nick Jonas opens up about life at home with Priyanka Chopra after baby Malti's return from NICU The Jonas Brother is a doting dad already

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas only recently welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, home after an extended 100 day stay in the NICU.

Now, the Jonas Brothers member is opening up about life as a father since the milestone moment, speaking to the hosts of Today.

VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

While promoting his upcoming show Dancing with Myself alongside Shakira, Nick was asked by Hoda Kotb about what it's been like at home since then.

"You have your heart at home, you have a new baby just home from the NICU after a 100 days. Just tell us what life is like now," she asked.

"Life is beautiful," he responded, stopping to marvel at the first picture of the full family that was shared on Mother's Day.

"She's a gift, and we're just so blessed that she's back home."

Nick and Priyanka are loving life as parents with their baby home

He even laughed about the fact that not only was the family growing, but all the kids were girls, saying that his own parents were thrilled.

"My parents love it. They're now the grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters," he added with a smile as Hoda and co-host Carson Daly gushed.

Carson even got to bonding with Shakira about how they interacted with each other on The Voice when she was a coach and had kids that she was still breastfeeding as all four parents involved in the conversation could relate.

Priyanka and Nick took to social media on Mother's Day earlier this month to reveal that their baby girl had come home for the first time after spending many days in the hospital.

The two shared Malti's first photo on Mother's Day

It also included the first picture of the full family, with Malti's face covered with a white heart as they wrote: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

