Priyanka Chopra shares throwback baby photograph as fans get emotional The Bollywood star is herself a mom-of-one

Priyanka Chopra has often shared glimpses into life with her family, and her new upload took it way back with a rather emotional photograph.

The actress took to Instagram with a baby photo of herself in the arms of her late father, and while the photograph was quite blurry, the joy on his face was quite evident.

She simply captioned it: "Daddy's lil girl," with a heart emoji and the hashtag: "#justthetwoofus," and fans quickly shared their love and support for the star.

Many inundated her with heart emojis, with several using words like "adorable" and "awww," and one wrote: "Always and forever."

Another said: "May his soul rest in peace," and a few even used crying emojis. Nick Jonas also showed support for his wife by clicking that like button.

The Matrix Resurrections star recently took to Instagram to share a special moment between her dad Ashok and her Madhu on their anniversary.

Priyanka shared a baby photograph in her father's arms

The image showed her dad lovingly bestowing her mom with a rose. "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka remembers him frequently on special family occasions, and herself is now a mother to baby Malti who she welcomed via surrogacy with Nick.

The name has a special meaning as it means "small fragrant flower or Moonlight" and is of Sanskrit, Indian origin.

The couple shared the happy news that they had welcomed a baby two weeks after her arrival back in January.

The actress paid tribute to her parents on their anniversary

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka shared on social media at the time.

They've been very private about their daughter, who was reportedly born 12 weeks early, with Priyanka choosing to instead highlight moments from her family's past as well as those with her husband.

