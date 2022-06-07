Priyanka Chopra steals the show in bronze gown for star-studded night The Bollywood star looked incredible

Priyanka Chopra is stepping back out on the red carpet following her daughter Malti Marie's homecoming after 100 days in the NICU.

The actress made an appearance at an event for BVLGARI in Paris and looked absolutely amazing in her bronze gown.

Dripping in shimmer from head to toe, the gown featured a deeply plunging neckline that allowed her to bare some skin, with loose sleeves and a cinched-waist.

She paired it with her locks styled in flowy curls and a statement BVLGARI choker necklace with a red stone in the center, matching up with her bold red lip.

Priyanka shared a montage of photographs from her time in France, starting off with her getting ready in a shortened bathrobe.

Fans instantly began inundating the comments section with orange heart emojis to match the gown and many simply added hearts and flames.

Priyanka stunned in a bronze sequined gown in Paris

"Hot damn!!" one fan wrote, with another saying: "Next level of fashion sense," and a third simply writing: "Gorgeous."

The star-studded affair saw a few of the brand's other ambassadors also make an appearance, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

She posted a stunning selfie of the trio from the event, captioning it: "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!"

BVLGARI responded to the picture with a comment saying: "Perfect trio. So proud we had you with us for the unveiling of our new High Jewelry collection!"

Eiza Gonzalez wrote: "I'm sad I missed you ladies. Have so much fun!!!!!" and husband Nick Jonas simply dropped a pair of flames and one heart-eyed emoji.

The actress shared a starry selfie with Anne and Lisa

The Bollywood star is back to work, recently sharing a glimpse into her new project titled Citadel with a behind-the-scenes photograph.

Little is known about the series and the plot has been kept under wraps, described solely as an action-packed spy series also starring Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden.

