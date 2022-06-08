Michelle Keegan unveils touching meaning behind name of new swimwear brand The Our Girl actress paid tribute to her grandma

Michelle Keegan finally unveiled her stunning new multi-way swimwear range on Monday following two years of hard work.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram page to announce the official launch of her brand, Orfila Bee. She announced the news with a slew of stunning bikini pictures giving fans a glimpse of her contemporary collection.

In one photo, Michelle donned a white bandeau bikini which she paired with a black fedora and a simple coin pendant. Channelling her inner beach babe, she styled her chestnut hair in sultry waves and kept her make-up low-key.

She captioned the post: "So this has been over 2 YEARS in the making…I can't believe it's finally launch day!! I've always wanted to create my very own swimwear range that everybody feels comfortable in but with a twist."

Michelle concluded by saying: "The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."

The actress has launched her own swimwear brand

Her fans were quick to share their excitement, with one adding: "The meaning behind the name, incredible! Love the whole range xxx."

Another added: "LOVE everything about this!!! Congratulations ladies! They look stunning!"

A third remarked: "Your grandma will be incredibly proud and it's such a nice tribute to her."

The brand promises to 'celebrate the female form using luxe fabrics and flattering silhouettes'. In a bid to re-imagine traditional beachwear, Michelle has created statement pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways to accentuate different features regardless of body type.

Michelle has been spending some time Down Under

The exciting news comes after the Brassic star celebrated her 35th birthday in Australia with her husband, Mark Wright. Taking to his Instagram account, Mark shared an adorable photo of the duo enjoying an evening drink at sea.

Michelle recently flew Down Under to film for a new BBC drama series entitled Ten Pound Poms. The six-part series charts a group of British emigrants as they escape post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

