Mark Wright shares gorgeous photos of Michelle Keegan to mark her birthday The Our Girl star has turned 35

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have the perfect relationship, and on Friday the former Only Way is Essex star shared some sun-kissed photos to celebrate his wife's birthday.

The pair are currently enjoying a holiday in Australia, and on Michelle's 35th birthday, Mark shared two photos of his beloved. In one, the loved-up couple shared a kiss as the setting sun created the perfect romantic moment for them, and Mark lovingly wrote: "Happy birthday babes @michkeegan." Meanwhile another snap saw them enjoying the sun as they floated near the hotel.

Mark also had a sweet message for his wife on this post, as he said: "Love you."

Michelle looked picture-perfect for both of the snaps as she posed in a flirty white mini-dress and headband, while Mark styled out a tank top and shorts.

The Our Girl star also had on an ankle bracelet as she sipped from a refreshing beverage underneath the Australian sun.

The pair shared a kiss underneath the setting sun

The stars have been sharing plenty of photos from their time away, and on Thursday, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her fitness sessions with a rare gym selfie.

With her dark tresses swept into a carefree bun, Michelle showed off her ultra-toned figure in tight black leggings and a matching sports bra from her and husband Mark's new gym wear brand AYTEE7.

"I look like a mole with long arms, but I did it," she captioned the image, later sharing another photo to show off her rear view.

The pair married in 2015

The couple launched the glam sportswear range in April, and a message on Aytee 7's official website reads: "We are a community-driven fitness wear brand.

Uncompromised in design, our Men's and Women's ranges are all-fitness, crafted by our founders [Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright] and exist for authentic expression."

As well as her recent post, Michelle has been regularly updating her fans with glimpses of her first few days on her Instagram Stories, which included a trip to Bondi Beach, a supermarket and on Sunday she uploaded a photo of her delicious looking paella breakfast.

"My 1st week down unda," she wrote, which prompted lots of messages from fans. "Just gorgeous @michkeegan natural beauty through and through," said one, while another remarked: "So proud of you, go and smash it."

