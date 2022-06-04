Michelle Keegan redefines business chic in bodysuit and blazer combo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has been serving some unreal looks as of late and her latest ensemble does not disappoint. The star, who is currently soaking up some Aussie sunshine in Sydney, shared a sultry selfie showcasing her impeccable fashion taste.

The 35-year-old looked divine in a sleek black bustier bodysuit with eye-catching cut-out detailing and a strapless silhouette. She layered an oversized grey blazer over the one-piece, featuring large lapels and a masculine fit.

The star wore her brunette tresses down loose, letting her sun-kissed mane cascade past her lingerie-look bodysuit. She simply captioned the stunning image: "@orfilabee," hinting at the swimsuit label that is yet to be launched, but says it is inspired by sun-soaked days and balmy tropical nights. It appears that Michelle's flattering bodysuit is from the emerging brand - so where can we get one?

If you love Michelle's slinky bodysuit and can't wait for the label to launch to get your hands on one (we don't blame you) then why not try this alternative?

Michelle looked stunning in the outfit

This baroque-inspired strapless corset can be paired with some black leather trousers for a truly head-turning outfit. The garment features a structured bodice and a cropped length, finished with hook-and-eye closure to ensure you step out with confidence for evenings out on the town.

Out From Under Margot Sleeveless Corset, £32, Urban Outfitters

To achieve the ultimate date-night look, slip on some black heeled mules and silver jewellery - or dress the piece down with some relaxed blue boyfriend jeans and white sneakers.

Michelle recently celebrated her 35th birthday with her husband Mark Wright. To mark the special day, Mark shared two photos of his beloved. In one image, the loved-up couple shared a kiss as the setting sun made for a romantic photo setting and Mark lovingly wrote: "Happy birthday babes @michkeegan." Meanwhile, another picture saw them basking in the evening rays as they floated on the sea near the hotel.

Michelle looked picture-perfect for both of the snaps as she posed in an angelic white mini-dress and headband, while Mark styled out a tank top and shorts.

