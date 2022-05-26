Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are being so secretive about home renovation The couple are set to move in soon

As move day edges ever closer for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, fans are just as excited as they are to see their amazing new mansion.

On Wednesday, the couple took to their home Instagram account @WrightyHome to reveal why they've kept most of the décor top secret until now.

Look inside Michelle and Mark Wright's amazing cinema room

"As you may have noticed we haven't shown any fully completed rooms. We want to get them all completely done before showing off the whole room," they explained.

Then they asked fans: "Who wants to see them??" and unsurprisingly the response was a landslide with 98% of their followers voting yes in the yes and no poll.

The couple asked fans if they were keen to see all

Their feed has grown an epic following of over 370,000 fans and they are always keen to see inside Michelle and Mark's jaw-dropping mansion.

Despite not being forthcoming with videos of the whole rooms, Mark has been keen to share which businesses they have used for exciting features throughout their home.

Earlier in the week, Mark revealed the stars have underfloor heating throughout their entire house. "Another one of our small features. People ask if we've got underfloor heating, we've got it throughout the whole house, up and downstairs. We love it! There are no rads and you can just keep it on that automated temperature. We use this company Wunda and they've been absolutely brilliant," he said.

The couple's home plans are very impressive

Other impressive elements include a party room with a large onyx bar, a bespoke cinema room and a spa in their bathroom.

Outside the wonder continues with a villa-like landscaped garden including a giant pool with in-water loungers and sunbeds around the perimeter.

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

