Michelle Keegan's shows-topping bikini post leaves fans in awe

Michelle Keegan has delighted her 5.8 million strong Instagram following with a new photograph and fans couldn't be prouder.

The 35-year-old Our Girl star took to her Instagram page to post an image of herself modelling a pair of waist enhancing, high-cut black bikini briefs and a gorgeous multi-way strapless bikini top under a soft tailored blazer. The actress's incredible figure and beach glow garnered the attention of thousands of admirers and supporters who were quick to offer their seal of approval, calling the actress "absolutely beautiful" and "gorgeous."

Fans were particularly impressed because Michelle had designed the bikini set herself as part of her Orlia Bee contemporary swimwear collection. Saying that they are "so proud" of her, Michelle's fans were keen to emulate her look with one fan excitedly announcing, "I can't wait to buy mine."

Michelle's post left fans awe-struck

Last month, Michelle revealed how she keeps her body in such great shape when she shared a photo from a gruelling workout at studio F45 and captioned the photo with sweating face emojis and the simple comment "kin hell."

Michelle rocks workout gear in Santa Monica

Michelle's fitness regime isn't for the faint-hearted because superfit footballer David Beckham is a fan of the fitness studio and recently even launched his own workout class with F45 named DB45. It is inspired by his former football training sessions and involves an intense combination of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), cardio and weight training.

Michelle chilled in comfy hoodie

The former Coronation Street actress officially launched her swimwear venture this week following two years of hard work, explaining that she has finally managed to "perfect a multi-way bikini that you can wear in 20 different ways, and that you can wear from the beach to the bar."

And with Michelle recently jetting off to Australia to film an exciting new project, fans are no doubt looking forward to many more pics of the star's stylish summer wardrobe.

