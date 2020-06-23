Michelle Keegan is wearing the perfect white summer dress and we need it The £35 boho-chic crochet number is from the Michelle Keegan collection at Very

Hot weather is on our minds, so it's time for summer fashion – and particularly pretty sundresses that are as cool and comfortable as they are gorgeous. And former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan has the right idea, sharing a snap of herself wearing a boho-chic white lace-trimmed dress from her collection at Very – and it’s a truly sizzling look!

Michelle posted a sultry photo of herself wearing a boho chic white summer dress from her Very line on Instagram

With tousled hair and a sultry over-the-shoulder look in the photo captioned, “Summer baby through & through”, the Our Girl star, who welcomed a new family member this week, is definitely in the mood for summer! And so are we, which is why we immediately tracked down the maxi dress at Very to check out the full look.

The white maxi dress from Michelle Keegan's collection at Very has pretty crochet details on the bodice and skirt

V by Very Maxi Dress, £35, Very.co.uk

Available in sizes 8 to 24, the LWD – little white dress – has spaghetti straps and a crochet bodice. The maxi-length skirt also has a ruffle effect with matching crochet details, and we can see ourselves wearing it anywhere from the back garden or patio to the beaches of Ibiza.

And this isn't the first time we've taken note of Michelle's style, since we also love her home decor! While she and husband Mark Wright have been in lockdown, they've given fans an inside peek at their house, from their chic living room to the glorious kitchen at their £2million Essex home.

