Frankie Bridge wows in the pettiest Zara dress

Frankie Bridge looked pretty in pink as she took to social media to share her latest shopping haul with followers. The Loose Women star donned an array of stylish outfits from the high street brand -and fans were particularly enthralled by a feminine pink frock that the star tried on.

The mother-of-two looked radiant in the soft candy pink number that featured delicate straps, a sweetheart neckline, a midi length and a bustier bodice. She went barefoot as she slipped the summer dress on, letting the vibrant item speak for itself.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

The star wore her caramel crop down loose and opted for a natural yet bronzed makeup glow. Other ensembles on display included an off-the-shoulder apple green shirt paired with some ultra-high-waisted green and cream check trousers, an ethereal pearlescent floral midi slip dress with criss-cross back detailing and a vibrant geometric midi dress.

Frankie took to Instagram to share the clip with her loyal fans and friends. She captioned the stylist post: “A little #frankiesfaves @zara haul… keep or return! Pretty much loved it all… so had to be brutal!”

Frankie looked pretty in pink

The TV host’s followers were enamored with her eclectic style and were quick to praise the star on her fashion concoctions. “The pink dress on you,” one penned with a heart-eyes emoji, while another said: “Love!!!” A third added: “Stunning lady,” and a fourth commented: “I want it all.”

The star also wowed in a bold summer dress

If you love Frankie’s summer dress then you’re in luck as is still available to buy online. Pair the strappy pink frock with some barely-there heels or some pristine white sneakers for a fairytale summer look.

Pink Poplin Midi Dress, £32.99, Zara

Alternatively, why not try this take on Frankie's dress which is ideal for swanky evenings out?

Pink Satin Midi Slip, £45, ASOS

Frankie recently sported another eye-catching dress that was a vivid addition to her summer wardrobe. Boasting voluminous sleeves, a bold print and a lovely relaxed fit, the cheery garment is another *add to basket* item.

