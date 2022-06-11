Martine McCutcheon looks so different in lacy black dress throwback The Love Actually star caused a stir among fans

Martine McCutcheon sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared an unrecognisable photo of herself rocking a very lacy black dress.

The Love Actually star looked completely different in a throwback snap of herself in character as Eliza Doolittle from her time on stage in My Fair Lady back in 2001. Martine still looked gorgeous, posing beside her co-star Mark Umbers with a cheeky smile on her face.

The actress stunned fans in her figure-hugging dress and elaborate hat, which was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, who originally starred as the cockney flower girl who transforms into a woman of poise and polish.

Captioning the photo, Martine penned: "My Freddie & I Played to perfection by the wonderful Mark Umbers in the National Theatre run of MY Fair Lady. 'It was the gin that did her in!'"

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Such a lovely photo of you both. Happy times." A second said: "Remember going to see you in My Fair Lady, it was my first trip to the West End, you were just magical you were born for that part."

Martine won an Olivier award for her performance in My Fair Lady

A third added: "Wonderful pic dear Martine. Oh, I loved you in this, My Fair Lady. You are so suited and awesome in this role."

Martine is fond of sharing throwbacks with her Instagram followers. Back in May, she posted an incredible modelling photo from when she was just 11 in honour of her 46th birthday.

Martine delighted fans with her childhood modelling photo

Complaining about the unsavoury weather at the time, she penned: "Erm… Exsqueeze me guys… But where's the sun gone?! Me and my 11 year old self (modelling for Tammy girl) are a bit in shock - I thought it was meant to be lovely all week & it's my birthday on Saturday!"

The sweet black-and-white snapshot showed Martine posing in a Sylvester the Cat jumper, teamed with a short black skirt and tights. Her natural curls were pulled up into two buns and she struck a playful pose for the camera.

