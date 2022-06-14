Christy Turlington Burns dazzles in gold gown during star-studded night out with husband Ed Burns The supermodel looked fantastic

Christy Turlington Burns ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out on Monday night at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City.

The model looked fantastic dressed in a shimmery floor-length gown, which featured a thigh-high slit.

The ensemble was teamed with a black waist belt and a black and gold chain bag by the iconic fashion house.

VIDEO: A look back at Christy Turlington's photoshoot with HELLO!

Christy was joined by her husband Ed Burns, who looked dapper in a navy suit.

The couple were in great company, with other guests including Kyra Sedgwick, Penelope Cruise, Robert De Niro and Lily Allen.

The event marked the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar in New York City. The evening honored the artists who have contributed original artwork to the festival’s award-winning filmmakers.

Christy Turlington Burns looked fabulous in gold during a night out with husband Ed Burns Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

It's safe to say Christy has always had an incredibly sense of style, and favors the "less is more" approach when it comes to dressing.

She told Cos: "I have always been a sort of less-is-more-person when it comes to fashion. I like well-made practical clothing that become classics. I have saved a lot [of keepsakes from my modelling career] but it's not easily accessible. I guess I think of all that stuff as a bit of a time capsule."

Christy and Ed live in Manhattan with their two teenage children, Grace and Finn. The couple married in 2003, and the nineties supermodel works tirelessly during the week on her non-profit organisation, Every Mother Counts, which she founded in 2010.

The famous couple enjoyed a star-studded night out in NYC

The aim of the organisation is to improve maternal health across the world, and was inspired by her own experiences.

In a previous interview with Grazia, she explained: "I had a post-partum complication after the birth of my daughter and that’s what really opened my eyes to a global tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of girls and women do not survive pregnancy and childbirth. I was shocked to learn that.

"I wanted to make as many women as I could feel as safe and supported as I did that day. It’s a huge endeavour, it’s a big world out there and there are a lot of women in hugely vulnerable settings and situations."

