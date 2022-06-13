Helen Flanagan's daring date night dress will make you do a double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan, 31, was the belle of the ball on Sunday evening as she enjoyed a date night with her fiancé Scott Sinclair, 33.

Looking glamorous as ever, the mother-of-three rocked a head-turning statement mini dress for her evening out. Her blazer dress from Lavish Alice featured an asymmetrical neckline, one ruffled sleeve, chic pocket detailing and gold buttons to complement the Cinderella-blue hue of her picture-perfect dress.

The former Coronation Street actress teamed her stylish eveningwear with Mach & Mach diamond bow heels, dazzling diamond drop earrings and a statement Balenciaga handbag in powder blue croc print.

Helen simply captioned her photo: "Mum and Dad," adding a white heart emoji to the post.

Helen posed up a storm in the stunning blue dress

Fans were quick to react to her glowing date night look, flooding the comments section of her Instagram with heart and flame emojis. "I need this dress! You look amazing!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Omg love the dress, stunning."

"This colour on you," quipped a third fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the post which swiftly amassed thousands of likes from Helen's doting social media followers.

Helen and Scott are every inch a power couple, having been together for over a decade. The lovebirds are yet to tie the knot, but do share three children together; Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and son Charlie, 14 months.

The couple got engaged back in May 2018 but there are no solid wedding plans on the horizon. Helen previously revealed that they had hoped to marry in 2020 but admitted that they have been a couple since the age of 19, so they didn't feel in any rush.

Helen and Scott have been together since 2009

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Helen explained the coronavirus pandemic had also disrupted their plans. She said: "Everything has gone out the window. We had it planned that my little sister was going to get married in 2020 so we’d get married in 2021.

"Now I’m looking at maybe 2022, although I think so many people who have been in the same boat are going to get married that year. We’ll all be going to weddings every week!"

