Jesy Nelson wows in leather trousers with the most unexpected detail The former Little Mix singer looked incredible

Jesy Nelson delighted fans on Monday night when she shared snippets from her 31st birthday party with fans – and she looked amazing.

RELATED: Jesy Nelson's eye-catching bikini photo leaves fans with questions

The former Little Mix singer, who quit the X Factor-formed girl band in December 2020, turned heads in a statement pair of leather trousers. She teamed the high-waisted flares with a tiny leopard print crop top featuring a black faux fur trim and long sleeves. The look was completed with a croc bag, white manicure and seriously glamorous updo, with glossy tendrils of hair framing her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Little Mix celebrate final number one with Jesy Nelson

Jesy's trousers stole the show, however, when the Boyz singer shared a side-on glimpse of her attire. They boasted silver side zip detailing, worn open to reveal a matching leopard print lining.

READ: Jesy Nelson turns heads in semi-sheer robe in new photos

MORE: 20 failed celebrity engagements: Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards & more

The brunette beauty opted for a dark smokey eye, overlined matte lipstick and a heavily contoured complexion.

The Black Magic hitmaker's loyal fans were loving the look, taking to the comments section to share their enthusiasm for her ensemble, which many dubbed her best to date.

Jesy looked incredible in leather flares and a leopard print crop top

One wrote: "WOWWWW" while another shared: "My favourite look everrrrrr." A third enthused: "This look is AMAZING."

Jesy also shared some private snaps from her birthday dinner, where she was joined by her best friends. Former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were noticeably absent.

The former Little Mix star's leather trousers boasted a secret lining

"All my favourite humans in one room," Jesy captioned the photos.

Jesy has been pulling out all the stops during her birthday week. She recently posed in a daring double denim ensemble, looking like she'd stepped straight out of the 90s.

Jesy celebrated her 31st birthday with her best friends

The pop princess teamed a split-detail maxi skirt with a denim bralette and fingerless gloves crafted from the same material – very Britney Spears.

PHOTOS: Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Leigh-Anne, Jade, Perrie's glamorous lives

She wrote: "Gemini season has commenced."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.