Harper Beckham is adorable in £44 sundress while twinning with dad David

David Beckham enjoyed some quality father and daughter time over the weekend; he took ten-year-old Harper to Venice! In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the pair were seen having a fabulous time together on their mini break.

David and Harper were snapped relaxing on a gondola ride through the Italian city's famous canals. David was ever the doting dad, pictured wrapping his arm around her. So cute!

Harper looked as stylish as ever, rocking a lovely sundress by US brand American Eagle Outfitters. It cost just £44 and is the perfect shape for the summer. It's not available in the UK but don't worry, we've found some fabulous alternatives. We loved how she added funky sunglasses, too.

Also at the weekend, Harper's Spice Girl mum Victoria shared a lovely snap of the pair enjoying the first signs of a heatwave in the UK, taking to Instagram to share a sun-soaked selfie with her only daughter.

VB and Harper splashed about in the pool, with Harper giggling and Victoria showcasing her iconic pout. Victoria wore a chic black bikini and styled her brunette hair in a chic top knot, whilst Harper wore a lovely asymmetrical yellow swimsuit. "Sunday swim with my little water baby! Kisses #HarperSeven," Victoria captioned her sweet photo, lapping up the joyful mother-daughter moment.

Although Victoria and David have demanding jobs, they are incredibly hands-on parents. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David previously said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

