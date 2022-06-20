Lorraine Kelly's seriously bold shirt dress will make you do a double-take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to dress for summer, it's Lorraine Kelly. The ITV presenter took to Instagram ahead of her namesake show on Monday to share her outfit of the day - and fans were left stunned by her bold and beautiful dress.

Rocking a colourful tea dress from Coast, the Scottish star looked radiant in the bright pink dress adorned with yellow and blue flowers. Complete with opulent puffed sleeves, a chic button-down bodice and silhouette-flattering midi length, Lorraine's romantic 'Organza Tie Waist' dress is going straight on our summer wishlist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

Lorraine teamed her striking frock with strappy nude heels, styling her brunette bob into tousled waves. So chic! Fans couldn't get enough of the star's bright ensemble, rushing to the comments to compliment her figure-skimming frock.

"You look amazing, younger than ever and what a gorgeous dress," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Wow!! I’ve just turned over to your show and loved the colours of this dress immediately."

Lorraine rocked the bold dress in the colour of the season

Other fans left a flurry of clapping emojis and red hearts beneath her post, while another doting fan quipped: "Beautiful dress, suits you."

Lorraine's statement summer dress is bound to be a head-turner. If you're looking to amp up the glamour of your seasonal wardrobe, we're totally dotty for this opulent shirt dress.

Available on Coast, the star's exact dress has just hit the summer sale, retailing for £111.20 down from £139.

Textured Organza Dress, £111.20, Coast

It's not the first time fans have been dazzled by Lorraine's effortlessly chic wardrobe.

Just last week, the 62-year-old presenter looked fabulous in a head-to-toe high street ensemble, proving her enviable wardrobe is full of affordable finds.

