Lorraine Kelly gets emotional as she's inspired by Dame Deborah James

Three cheers for Lorraine Kelly! The ITV presenter has taken part in an emotional and uplifting event, Race for Life, after being inspired by Dame Deborah James aka Bowel Babe. In her HELLO! diary, Lorraine shares a glimpse at the day out aimed at raising funds and awareness for cancer research.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reacts to heartbreaking update from Deborah James

This week was very emotional as me and many of my fantastic team from my Lorraine TV show took part in the "Race for Life" event to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

We were all inspired by the force of nature that is Dame Deborah James who has done so much to take the stigma out of bowel cancer, and is the heart and soul of our life saving "No Butts" campaign. She has encouraged us all to check our poo and not to be embarrassed about going to the doctors with any changes in bowel habits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly races for Dame Deborah James

Dame Deborah sent us such a wonderful message of support and although she couldn't be at the event herself, we knew she was with us in spirit.

READ: Prince William asks Dame Deborah James' brother a very cheeky question

READ: Sophie Wessex pays tribute to Dame Deborah James on Gibraltar trip

Our "Race For Life" was at Battersea Park in London and was full of both laughter and tears. Those taking part were running for loved ones who died from cancer and those who are living with the disease.

The day was full of tears and laughter

There was such a sense of unity and togetherness, and I know I wasn't the only one to shed a tear at the starting line.

I have to confess that apart from the very start and the very end, I actually power-walked around the 5km course instead of actually running.

Dame Deborah sent a wonderful message of support to Lorraine and her team

In fact, me and my lovely friend and colleague Sue Walton thought we were ahead of our pack until we turned around and realised we were right at the "coo's tail" and virtually last, as everyone in our team had raced on ahead of us.

The "Race for Life", however, isn't about running fast and clocking up an impressive time, it's just about raising as much money as possible and doing your bit to help beat cancer.

The runners raised funds and awareness for cancer research

A huge thanks to all of my wonderful girls who cheered me on at the end, and to everyone all over the country who took part in this uplifting and important event.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.