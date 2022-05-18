Kate Hudson is a vision in blue in gorgeous flowing dress The Almost Famous star looked sensational

Kate Hudson is the embodiment of Hollywood glamour and she showed just why that is on Wednesday as she posed in a figure-flattering outfit.

The Music star totally stole the show as she posed in the eye-catching number that was a gorgeous deep blue, and it highlighted her effortless beauty and all of her curves. The silky number was cinched at the waist as it cascaded down her body, and it covered her shoes preventing fans from properly being able to appreciate whatever footwear she'd decided to go for.

However, Kate didn't share the post to highlight the stunning dress, but was instead more focused on her jewelry, as she showcased a stud earring.

The mom-of-three also showed off a selection of rings including a diamond-encrusted number that was worn on her middle finger.

She kept her caption short and sweet, tagging the brand, Oscar Massin, and sharing a string of blue heart emojis.

Kate wowed with the blue

Fans were left awestruck by her beauty, as one revealed: "I've a major crush on you," and another joked: "Quite literally blue me away."

Others were so awestruck they only posted heart emojis or shared one-word comments like "beauty" or "stunning".

Her show-stopping look comes just days after the talented star revealed that she was working on her own album.

Fans went wild over the news, which she announced with pictures of her singing and rocking out with a band, inundating her Instagram with comments such as: "About time woman!" and: "Yeeeeeessssssss, you're making my dream come true!!!!!" as well as: "This is what we need."

The star likes keeping her colors similar

Earlier in the month, she delighted fans even more so as she gave a much needed update on how her album is coming along.

Though when it will be available is not yet clear, she is clearly working hard at it and committed to her career pivot.

She shared an exciting photo of herself – looking like a true artist in a frilly white dress making a great contrast with her edgy combat boots – along with a microphone in front of her and headphones over her ears, seemingly listening to her own work.

