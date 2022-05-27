Amanda Holden struts in the most glamorous jumpsuit we've seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Just when we didn't think we could love Amanda Holden's workwear more, the BGT star pulled out all the stops in a dazzling feathered jumpsuit.

The 51-year-old mother-of-two – who raises daughters Hollie and Lexi with husband Chris Hughes – was seen strutting into the Heart Breakfast radio studios on Friday in the most glamorous Nadine Merabi one-piece. Looking absolutely radiant, Amanda proved there's no such thing as being overdressed as she sashayed into the building in her scarlet one-piece.

Feathers, sequins, velvet… the 'Monique' red jumpsuit, which retails for £345, has it all.

The sparkling fitted bodice boasts long sleeves embellished with luxurious feathers while the flared trousers and cinched-in waistline accentuated Amanda's amazing figure.

Amanda looked amazing in her sparkly Nadine Merabi jumpsuit

The blonde beauty styled her hair in loose waves and accessorised with dainty hoop earrings.

If you fancy recreating Amanda's super glam attire for a night on the town, Boohoo stocks a similar burgundy jumpsuit with pretty feathered detailing on the bodice.

Boohoo Feathered Bandeau Tailored Jumpsuit, £28.50, Debenhams

It was an extra special Heart Breakfast show this morning since lucky listener Paul won a million pounds – and it was hard to tell whether the speechless winner himself or host Amanda was more excited about it.

The star's fans took to her Instagram to comment on her look of the day, with one penning: "Mandy you looked stunning by the way." Another joked: "Just won a million quid and Amanda has her arm around him… I think it’s his best day ever."

Amanda celebrated one lucky Heart listener winning the £1 million jackpot

The previous day, Amanda teased the news of Heart's massive prize fund by posing nude, covering herself with just a shag blanket and a diamond necklace.

In her caption, she explained: "So proud to be involved in the biggest day of the year for @thisisheart with the biggest prize on UK radio."

