Kylie Minogue has been owning the fashion game over the past few weeks, and she's showing no sign of slowing down with her latest outfit.

The Better the Devil You Know singer looked absolutely sensational as she styled out a slinky black dress that hugged her svelte figure. The star shared a series of stunning images on her Instagram as she celebrated with Vogue while launching her wine brand in the United States. In one of the snaps, she styled out her frock as she posed next to a bottle of the wine, while another revealed part of her glam process as her makeup was done.

Other photos saw her posing with a pink rose, and in one she even covered most the camera with the flower!

And she couldn't let the evening get away without her breaking into song and the final two photos captured her performing while a piano was played behind her.

In her caption, she wrote: "Getting ready and getting going with @voguemagazine when @kylieminoguewines launched Stateside at @rosewoodthecarlyle. What a night!"

Kylie stunned in the gorgeous number

Fans were blown away by the show-stopping photos, as one complimented the photography when they enthused: "The seventh photo is amazing!!!!!! Genius photographer."

Others were more focused on Kylie's stunning beauty, as one shared: "As beautiful as ever," and a second commented: "Just a little black number," alongside a string of heart-eyed face emojis.

A third posted: "Absolutely stunning!! Just perfect!! I'm so proud of you. Love you!" while a fourth penned: "Such a beautiful woman you are my impossible princess! We love you @kylieminogue continue to make us dream."

Kylie was recently in France, where she chose to wear a simple outfit – an oversized white shirt teamed with statement black thigh-high leather boots.

She completed her chic and understated look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for her look, with one writing: "Nothing beats KM in thigh boots!" "You can't stop serving with these looks!" a second remarked, while a third added: "FIERCE and MIGHTY."

