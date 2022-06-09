We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has consistently proven that she can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion, and on Thursday she stunned in a dazzling item.

Posing in the offices at Heart Radio, the presenter styled out a figure-flattering pink jumpsuit from & Other Stories and she looked as beautiful as ever. The star shared three different looks at her outfit, one where she playfully gazed into the camera while styling out the impressive item, and a second where she struck a powerful pose, as well as tagging her stylists.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in iconic pink blazer and mini skirt

A third video had her twisting around in a chair, instead of her usual customary strut through the offices. The posts also gave a good look at the shoes that she had paired with her item, and they perfectly matched the colour of her ensemble.

Amanda chose not to caption her flawless photos, but she did tag the brand in her posts.

Amanda looked stunning in the look

Her stunning short-sleeve jumpsuit comes with a tonal belt, and patch pockets, alongside front-zipper closure.

The pastel item is available in sizes 32-42 and will only set you back £110.

Last month, the glamorous star stunned in pink silky two-piece skirt and cropped top. The sweeping midaxi skirt, which was slit to the knee, showed off her toned legs and her elegant cowl neck blouse skimmed her waist, sharing a glimpse of those incredible abs.

Belted V-Cut Jumpsuit, £110.00, & Other Stories

Amanda's intense smokey eye makeup and perfectly matched pop of pink lipstick made this one of the star's most memorable looks yet.

Fellow Heart Radio presenter and former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts loved Amanda's outfit and commented: "Pretty in pink," while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash couldn't believe her eyes, asking: "Who looks that [hot] at that time in the morning!"

Another fan summarised the tone of the thousands of fan comments pouring in perfectly, with the message: "YOU’RE LITERALLY SO STUNNING HELLO??!!"

