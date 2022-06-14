We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has one of the best wardrobes in showbusiness, and she proved that on Tuesday when she walked out in her latest ensemble.

Taking to the Heart Radio airwaves in style, Amanda dazzled in a green crop top and matching trousers that featured a beautiful natural design, as they were covered in leaves. The Britain's Got Talent judge posed with her hands on her hips as she gazed off into the distance and tagged her stylists, as well as JD Williams, the brand where her amazing ensemble came from.

Amanda Holden dons unusual outfit for World Book Day

And instead of her customary strut, she uploaded a playful video of herself in the outfit, as she wrote 'Tuesday' on a whiteboard after having crossed out the Monday above of it.

Amanda also shared a photo of herself on the streets of London in the outfit, and this time accessorised with a pair of sunglasses from Aspinall and a bag from Strathberry.

Although we couldn't find Amanda's exact look, JD Williams has plenty of other similar items in stock including this blouse that has a similarly striking floral design.

The style superstar showed off her gorgeous new look

The angel-sleeve blouse features a gorgeous frill detailing alongside the bodice and neckline and is available in sizes 10 up to 32. What's more it costs just £45, or £15 in three instalments.

Last week, the presenter styled out a figure-flattering pink jumpsuit from & Other Stories and she looked as beautiful as ever.

Amanda shared three different looks at her outfit, one where she playfully gazed into the camera while styling out the impressive item, and a second where she struck a powerful pose, as well as tagging her stylists.

Frill Shoulder Blouse, £45.00, JD Williams

A third video had her twisting around in a chair, instead of her usual customary strut through the offices.

The posts also gave a good look at the shoes that she had paired with her item, and they perfectly matched the colour of her ensemble.

