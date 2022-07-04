Nicola Peltz-Beckham is the ultimate It-girl in edgy corset on St Tropez honeymoon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spared no expenses for their lavish three-day wedding extravaganza in Palm Beach, so it comes as no surprise the couple have jetted off to glamorous St Tropez for their honeymoon.

Lapping up the St Tropez sunshine, Nicola, 27, looked radiant in a sunkissed post shared on Brooklyn's Instagram Story. She rocked a chic black corset-style top and elegant white midi skirt. The actress slipped on a pair of platform white mules, accessorising with a white quilted bag adorned with gold hardware.

The billionaire heiress slicked her blonde hair into a sleek low bun, adding oversized black sunglasses - a Victoria Beckham fashion staple.

Every inch a doting husband, 23-year-old Brooklyn captioned the photo "My baby," adding three red heart emojis to the heartfelt post.

Nicola oozed elegance as she worked the camera in St Tropez

Nicola followed up Brooklyn's post with a video of her husband singing along to a cover of Elvis' Can't Help Falling in Love With You, adding the caption: "Plays everywhere we go [heart eye emoji] @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

If you're loving Nicola's effortless Cali-girl style, you'll love these white mules from Karen Millen - with the same signature Versace platforms Nicola rocked for her wedding day.

It's not the first time this week fans have been stunned by Nicola's effortless honeymoon wardrobe. The star highlighted her post-wedding glow in a silk pink dress featuring a flattering halterneck fit, a plunging split effect, a pink floral print and an eye-catching feminine hue.

She layered the number over a hot pink bikini, completing her fuchsia-infused aesthetic. In images captured by the MailOnline, Nicola finessed her South of France look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a white handbag with a butterfly print.

She slipped on some snakeskin heeled wedges for a classy yet summer-ready cool-girl twist.

