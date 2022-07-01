Nicola Peltz stuns in boho babe dress during honeymoon with husband Brooklyn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham stepped out in St. Tropez during their sun-soaked honeymoon – looking radiant as they showcased their post-wedding glow. Nicola channeled boho beach babe with her outfit choice – which is one of her dreamiest looks to date.

The 27-year-old heiress donned a silk pink dress featuring a flattering halterneck fit, a plunging split effect, a pink floral print and an eye-catching feminine hue. She layered the number over a hot pink bikini, completing her fuchsia-infused aesthetic.

In images captured by the MailOnline, Nicola finessed her South of France look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a white handbag with a butterfly print. She slipped on some snakeskin heeled wedges for a classy yet summer-ready cool-girl twist.

The star wore her platinum blonde tresses down loose and she walked along the beach hand in hand with her husband. Brooklyn, 23, looked effortless yet smart in all-white, teaming a white linen short-sleeved shirt with some white trousers for a crisp sartorial combination.

The couple are currently enjoyed a South of France honeymoon

Love Nicola’s luxury dress look? We’ve got just the alternative for you. This high street alternative features the same ethereal silhouette and paisley print. Marrying mismatched prints with a dreamy colour palette of sage, china blue, cream, lilac, fern green, tangerine and caramel – this number is a slightly more understated version of Nicola’s.

Blue Printed Halterneck Midi Dress, £50, River Island

Back in April, the couple hosted the wedding of the year in Palm Beach, and Nicola recently shared some unknown details about Brooklyn's proposal.

The actress shared a photo of a white gazebo that overlooked the sea at her parent's home in Florida. Inside the wooden structure was a bench, and plenty of rocks acted as a barrier on the cliffside. In a simple caption, Nicola simply wrote: "Where @brooklynpeltzbeckham asked me to marry him."

