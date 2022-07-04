Louise Redknapp dances in bold crop top - and wait 'til you see her abs The 47-year-old star lit up Instagram with her dance video

Louise Redknapp caused a serious stir on Instagram on Sunday, delighting fans with an upbeat video of herself dancing at London's Pride event - and did you spot her killer abs?

The former Eternal singer looked incredible in low-rise jeans and an electric orange crop top, displaying her enviable abs and sunkissed glow. The songstress rocked a chic half-up, half-down hairstyle, adding a lashing of mascara, a hint of bronzer and clear gloss to complete her 90s-inspired look.

Captioning her post, Louise wrote: "Celebrating 50 years of Pride in London! I hope everyone has had an amazing Pride weekend! What a beautiful day and night! I LOVE YOU!!!!"

Fans were quick to react to Louise's head-turning outfit, rushing to the comments to share their love for her eclectic ensemble. "Louise you're looking good as always," penned a doting fan, while another wrote: "Being happy looks good on you Louise!"

The 47-year-old star looked sensational as she danced the night away

"Omg you go girl!! Looking absolutely gorgeous still!!" added a third, while a fourth quipped: "You are ageing backwards!!! Looking fabulous."

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp undeniably owes her toned silhouette to a dedicated health and fitness routine.

If you're wondering how Louise achieves her enviable abs, HELLO! previously spoke to her personal trainer, Bradley Simmons, who said the former pop star was lapping up three to four workouts a week when she was training her hardest.

"She loved boxing, she loved high-intensity stuff and she loved finishing her workout with some core," explained Bradley.

Louise maintains her figure with regular workouts

"She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout. All my celebrity clients and current clients, they love full-body workouts, which is my style of training.

"Some just want to focus on strength training so I can adapt to anyone, but the majority of people like getting a good sweat on and feeling pumped up after their workout."

