Louise Redknapp looks unreal in slick cropped power suit

Louise Redknapp, 47, set pulses racing in an incredible ab-baring cropped suit to make her debut at Mighty Hoopla festival on Saturday.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp took to the stage at the Brockwell Park pop festival to sing some of her most iconic Eternal hits. Louise looked incredible in a slick power suit, complete with a cropped blazer and high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. The star teamed her pop-princess ensemble with a sporty black bandeau.

The songstress took to the stage in pointed-toe black heels, accessorising with several pieces of statement gold jewellery. Her honey-blonde hair looked enviable in a sleek, straightened style.

Louise added a lashing of mascara, rosy blush, lots of bronzer, and a subtle pink lip to complement her trendy workwear look - and wasn't she glowing?

Louise posed up a storm in an ab-baring crop top and white suit

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her stylish outfit, Louise penned: "Can’t stop smiling! Thank you to everyone that came to @mightyhoopla yesterday sang along, danced, partied and lived your best lives!!! And also massive thank you to my entire team."

She added: "It’s SO GOOD to be back! Xxx."

Fans were left in awe of Louise's epic power suit that perfectly highlighted her gym-honed silhouette. Rushing to the comments, one fan penned: "Wow !! You look about 19, Louise. Xx".

"My all time favourite absloutely Bossin' it!!" added a second fan, while a third wrote: "You look beautiful. Love your outfit and your makeup is so lovely. I am really enjoying your music."

Louise wowed the crowd at Mighty Hoopla

Performing alongside Louise at Mighty Hoopla were RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginny Lemon and Elektra Fence, alongside Drag Race UK vs. the World champion Blue Hydrangea.

Other sets included acts like Anastacia, Blue and Steps.

