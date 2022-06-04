Lady Amelia Spencer channels aunt Princess Diana’s iconic 90s look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Spencer is back at it again with her family-inspired outfits. The 29-year-old twin of Lady Eliza Spencer channeled one of her aunt Princess Diana’s iconic looks from the nineties in a series of new snaps shared to social media.

Lady Amelia looked ever so elegant in a white long-sleeved shirt with subtle pleated trims and pearl-encrusted button-down detailing. The blonde beauty was accompanied by her sister as they celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, alongside their long-term partners Greg Mallett and Channing Millerd.

The daughter of Charles Spencer perfectly encapsulated her late aunt’s signature style from the nineties when she stepped out in a masculine white shirt and blue jeans during royal engagements.

Lady Eliza also sported a white shirt featuring a delicate broderie anglaise effect, long sleeves and a classic collar as she twinned with her sister in style. Lady Amelia wore her silky blonde tresses scraped back into a pristine ponytail and opted for her go-to glam beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, rosy blush, defined brow and some black mascara.

Lady Amelia looked lovely in white as she snapped a selfie with partner Greg Mallett

Lady Eliza on the other hand wore her beach blonde mane down loose in a Hollywood-style blowdry and accessorised with some sunglasses.

Lady Eliza joined her twin for Jubilee celebrations

The sisters posed for the wholesome photos in an outdoor pub setting, where they indulged in Aperol Spritz and soaked up the British summertime sunshine.

Lady Amelia channeled Princess Diana's iconic 90s shirt look

Lady Amelia took to Instagram Stories to share the images, simply captioning her friends and loved ones as she posed for the series of selfies.

Princess Diana sported the timeless outfit in 1997

Love Lady Amelia’s Diana-esque shirt? We’ve found the ideal lookalike just for you. This rendition of the beloved former royal’s shirt echoes its timeless sentiment. Boasting beautiful pearl button detailing, a decadent frill trim and a crisp white hue, this piece can be paired with some retro blue boyfriend jeans for a thoroughly nineties ensemble.

White Frill Shirt, £32, River Island

The sisters twinned again recently as they celebrated a friend's 30th birthday during a sun-soaked getaway, looking ethereal in coordinating white mini dresses.

Lady Amelia pouted beside her sister, wearing a white button-down dress with a classic collar and a sporty tennis-style silhouette. Lady Eliza beamed in a radiant white halter neck mini dress which she teamed with a large pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses.

