Helen Skelton dons stunning embroidered jacket amid filming for Summer on the Farm

Helen Skelton donned a spectacular jacket as she posed for a stunning photo amid filming for her latest show, Summer on the Farm.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Countryfile presenter shared an upbeat picture with her loyal followers. With her back to the camera, the mum-of-three showed off her green utility jacket adorned with stunning floral patches.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

The blonde beauty teamed her funky jacket with a pair of white linen trousers, silver hoop earrings, and a chunky bangle.

She captioned the post: "It's been fun on the farm… thanks for watching. Live at 8pm @channel5_tv #farming #rurallife #countryside #yorkshire #outdoors."

Helen stunned in a gorgeous boho jacket

Helen's fans rushed to the comments section in awe of the presenter, with one adding: "You look absolutely stunning hun xx," whilst another added: "Awesome programme, great presenting and you look stunning!"

Picking up on Helen's upbeat appearance, a third fan penned: "Love the show you are doing a great job you are such a plucky woman keep it up young lady."

The newly-single mum shared the photo amid filming for her Channel 5 show which kicked off on Monday. Helen is joined by Martin Hughes-Games for a week's worth of live action from the Nicholson family farm near Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The presenter is filming in Yorkshire alongside Martin Hughes-Games

Viewers were quick to notice Helen's joyous appearance, with hordes of fans taking to Twitter to share their observations. @rattycastle commented: "How good to see @HelenSkelton taking life in her stride", whilst another penned: "Good to see you back as I love this program and wish it was on for two weeks not just one."

The 38-year-old's buoyant display comes after her recent split from her husband of eight years, Richie Myler. Announcing the news via her Instagram page, the presenter wrote: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

"We will do our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen and her husband announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie.

The star had been married to rugby player Richie Myler for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

