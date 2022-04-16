Helen Skelton's stunning bikini photo leaves fans in disbelief

Helen Skelton left her fans gobsmacked on Friday when she shared a stunning bikini photo – four months after giving birth to her third child.

MORE: Helen Skelton looks ahead to 'next pregnancy' in social media post

The Countryfile star looked phenomenal in a navy two-piece while doting on her son in a swimming pool during a sunny family vacation. Helen's sculpted abs and toned arms were clear to see as the sun's rays beamed down on her athletic figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Helen simply captioned the gorgeous snap: "Vacay vibes 'holidays #needed #goodfriday." Her followers were quick to react to the sensational snapshot, with many in disbelief and quizzing Helen over her appearance so soon after giving birth.

"Gorgeous pic! How do you look so good??? I'm still carrying baby weight and my kids are 15 and 8 years old," replied one fan.

SEE: Helen Skelton delights fans with unearthed wedding photo

MORE: Helen Skelton turns heads in cherry red jumpsuit for son's birthday

A second said: "How the hell do you look that good after a third baby!! All hail to queen Helen!!!! " A third added: "Hooowwww did you just have a baby? That bod [fire emojis]."

Helen's post-baby figure left fans in disbelief

Last month, Helen shared another lovely picture of her daughter, Elsie, in honour of her 10-week anniversary. It showed the busy mum lifting her tiny little girl up with Elsie doing a huge yawn.

"Ten weeks of you #babygirl," Helen wrote, and her followers clearly adored the new snapshot. Taking to the comments section to coo over Elsie, one wrote, "She's gorgeous, what a beautiful picture, enjoy they grow up so fast."

Helen shares three kids with husband Richie Myler

"Now there's a picture to treasure for the rest of your life! Happy days Helen," said a second, while a third fan wrote: "Fantastic picture. And how much has she changed in those 10 weeks? My granddaughter is 4 weeks and every time I see her she's changed, personality developing as well as growing. Happy days!!"

As well as little Elsie, Helen and her husband, rugby player Richie Myler, share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four. The happy couple tied the knot back in 2013.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.