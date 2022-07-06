Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in sporty bikini for romantic holiday snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer are currently living it up in Italy with their friends and partners – and in true Spencer style, they are doing it ever so fashionably. The 29-year-old twins enjoyed a day out on a boat, with Lady Amelia sharing a stunning photo of her sister looking divine in swimwear.

Lady Eliza looked radiant in a sporty white Calvin Klein bikini top featuring a scoop neck, the brand’s logo, an elasticated fit and white straps. She covered herself with a beach towel and shielded her face from the beautiful coastal sunshine with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and a white hat.

The socialite accessorised with an Apple watch and a pink velvet scrunchie. She smiled as she gazed out towards to ocean, letting her wet blonde tresses billow in the breeze.

Lady Amelia took to Instagram to share the snap with her friends and followers, simply tagging her sister in the caption with a white love heart emoji.

Lady Eliza looked angelic in white

Love Lady Eliza’s swimsuit? Well, luckily an identical bikini is available to buy online.

Triangle Bikini Set, £36, Calvin Klein

Boasting soft triangle cups, a clasp fastening at the back and Calvin Klein signature elastic trims, this white set is perfect for enhancing your summer glow.

The twins matched in blue mini dresses earlier on in their romantic getaway. Lady Amelia sported a simple shirt dress, boasting rolled short-sleeves, a mini silhouette, a high waistline and button-down detailing in a sky blue hue. She completed her outfit with a large black handbag that she strapped across her front for all her holiday essentials.

Lady Eliza complemented her sister by wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress that boasted a sweet, dotted print, a ruched high waist, a tiered ruffled skirt and short sleeves. Both sisters slipped on a pair of nude barely-there sandals – adding a touch of practicality to their ethereal outfits.

