Helen Skelton wows in black bikini in seaside family holiday photo The Countryfile star is holidaying in Malta

Another day, another beautiful bikini snap from Helen Skelton! The Countryfile presenter is enjoying a family holiday in Malta with her two sons, Ernie and Louis, and she looked stunning in her latest beach photo.

Wearing a black string bikini, a staple in anyone's holiday wardrobe, Helen grinned as she kept hold of her son's hand while a wave crashed around their feet.

She finished off her effortless beach look with gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses and styled her wet hair away from her face.

"Although I tease my Mam for accidentally taking more photos of the inside of her handbag and random strangers than of me and the boy’s I think she’s captured a belter here xxx #beach #grateful #beachday #myboys #family #summer #makingmemories #grandma #vacay #malta," the TV star joked.

Delighted with her snap, her followers commented: "Stunning view," and: "Sun, sea and sand! Can't beat the seaside."

Helen shared a beautiful beach photo on Friday

The sandy beach could be seen stretching out behind her and other people were wading into the water.

Helen has made sure to make the most of her breathtaking location so far, with photos showing her modelling a white bikini during a boat trip to "the blue lagoon" and a leopard print two-piece during sunset swims off the pier.

As well as the picture-perfect beach, Helen also shared a look at the outdoor swimming pool at her idyllic hotel – which was steps from the sand and sea.

The TV star is enjoying a family holiday in Malta

Helen shared a series of stunning poolside snaps in which she sported a bold mint green bikini, which featured a flattering high-waist and a ribbed effect.

She captioned the photos: "The benefits of having kids that don't sleep is that you and them get the pool to yourself before anyone gets up. (Swipes) But late nights and early mornings have consequences" followed by lots of laughing emojis.

In the post, Helen could be seen standing around the pool and holding hands with her son against the backdrop of the ocean.

