Gwen Stefani rocks incredible must-see dress on date night with Blake Shelton The Voice coaches wed in 2021

Gwen Stefani stole the show at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday wearing the most stunning gown.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares awkward fashion moment after skipping Met Gala afterparty

The Voice coach joined her husband Blake Shelton at the Hollywood event honoring Julie Andrews and looked exceptional in an elaborate gown that featured a multi-layered, ruffled skirt and regal train.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweet love story

Gwen's frilly skirt was certainly the focal point of her outfit and went from white to yellow to varying shades of green. She kept the rest of her look simple, teaming the skirt with a low-cut, white sleeveless top and accessorized with a dainty silver necklace.

Her platinum blonde locks were pulled into a chic updo and she opted against her signature bold red lip, instead favoring a mauve shade and subtle smokey eye.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares never-before-seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse of incredible party celebrating latest family milestone

Blake let his wife shine on the red carpet and kept his look simple in a pair of dark denim jeans, a white shirt, a black waistcoat and matching tie, and a dark grey blazer.

Gwen stole the show in her dramatic gown

The couple's outing comes after Gwen shared the exciting news that her makeup line, GXVE By Gwen Stefani, has added new shades and finishes to her sought-after lipsticks.

The singer took to Instagram this week to share a sultry new promo video that showed her wearing an eye-catching red bikini underneath a black and white fur coat while seductively applying different shades of her lipsticks.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "The day is here!! u can shop new shades & finishes of @gxvebeauty lipsticks now at @sephora #cleanmakeup #gxvebeauty."

Gwen's skirt featured multiple layers and colors

Fans were quick to express their excitement, with one replying: "Jesus, Mary and Joseph!! Love GXVE!!! It’s beautiful!!! Love the look and what it does!!!!OMG!!!!" A second said: "Got mine! You look stunning," and a third added: "Every shade is beautiful. I need them all!"

Gwen revealed her beauty venture back in March, with a video of herself modeling her debut collection. "Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours," the tagline on the clip read.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.