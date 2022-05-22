Gwen Stefani turns heads in daring outfit – see photo The Hollaback girl singer was rocking out on stage

Gwen Stefani always has the best outfits whenever she performs live, and she proved that once again following her latest post on Instagram.

READ: Gwen Stefani shares scary health risk she faced during latest performance

The singer had been performing at a gig when she rocked a stunning country outfit consisting of a white cowboy outfit, matching mini-skirt and boots and a daring pair of fishnet tights. Her outfit was accessorized with strands of gold fringe and plenty of emblems, while she wore her hair in a ponytail and had a striking face of makeup and bold red lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani stuns in gorgeous mini-dress

She shared some exciting news in the caption, as she wrote: "The best part of my job is getting to dance the night away with you.

MORE: Gwen Stefani confirms she is returning to The Voice with Blake Shelton

DISCOVER: Vera Wang reveals what is really behind Gwen Stefani's impeccable appearance

"I'm playing the @hollywoodbowl on June 3rd for its 100 year anniversary!! I couldn't do it without my weirdoz. Can't wait to see you there!! get your tix at the link in my bio gx."

Her followers went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "I'm your weirdo bebé," and a second posted: "Love you Gwen!! Whoohooo."

A third shared: "Can't wait to see you!! So soon!!!" while a fourth commented: "The audience's going to be slapped & slayed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Gwen always has amazing outfits

And a fifth had some high hopes for the show, as they questioned: "That is awesome. Sounds like so much fun. Will your husband make a surprise appearance?"

Earlier this week, the former No Doubt frontwoman looked spectacular in an eye-catching outfit that consisted of a black crop that showed off her toned abs, alongside a piece of plaid cloth and psychedelic trousers.

MORE: Gwen Stefani pays tribute to husband Blake Shelton with romantic video

MORE: Gwen Stefani melts hearts as she reveals Blake Shelton's romantic gift

Her entourage also had some extreme looks, rocking checkerboard outfits that came in both pink or black, as Gwen rocked out on the stage.

She appeared to be having a great time on stage as she pointed out to the assembled crowd that looked to have numbered in the thousands.

We love everything she wears!

In her caption, she beamed: "Thank u so much for having me @tecate_emblema I'll be dreaming of this night until I see u again luv uuu! Gx."

READ: Gwen Stefani shares awkward fashion moment after skipping Met Gala afterparty

SEE: Gwen Stefani is spring ready in gorgeous selfie

Fans loved the post, and they quickly flooded the comments with messages of support, as one said: "Love youuuuu!!! Come back soon!"

A second added: "I waited since high school to see you live," while a third simply posted: "Perfect," and a fourth exclaimed: "Te amo. I'll never forget this night."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.