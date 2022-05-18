Gwen Stefani is a complete showgirl, and this is always evident with the stunning outfits that she wears whenever she performs.

READ: Gwen Stefani shares scary health risk she faced during latest performance

During a recent performance the former No Doubt frontwoman looked spectacular in an eye-catching outfit that consisted of a black crop that showed off her toned abs, alongside a piece of plaid cloth and psychedelic trousers. Her entourage also had some extreme looks, rocking checkerboard outfits that came in both pink or black, as Gwen rocked out on the stage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani wows in leather trousers for romantic tribute

She appeared to be having a great time on stage as she pointed out to the assembled crowd that looked to have numbered in the thousands.

MORE: Gwen Stefani confirms she is returning to The Voice with Blake Shelton

SEE: Gwen Stefani pays tribute to husband Blake Shelton with romantic video

In her caption, she beamed: "Thank u so much for having me @tecate_emblema I'll be dreaming of this night until I see u again luv uuu! Gx."

Fans loved the post, and they quickly flooded the comments with messages of support, as one said: "Love youuuuu!!! Come back soon!"

A second added: "I waited since high school to see you live," while a third simply posted: "Perfect," and a fourth exclaimed: "Te amo. I'll never forget this night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Gwen wowed with her look

Many more shared strings of heart emojis as they shared their delight that Gwen had performed at the Mexican music festival.

MORE: Gwen Stefani melts hearts as she reveals Blake Shelton's romantic gift

READ: Gwen Stefani shares awkward fashion moment after skipping Met Gala afterparty

Gwen always looks show-stopping no matter what she wears, and two of her most recent iconic looks have come from legendary designer Vera Wang.

The fashion icon recently spoke to reporters, and revealed some of the secrets behind Gwen's effortless beauty, as she explained: "She's such a confident performer, a confident woman."

The singer stunned with her Met Gala look

Vera also admitted that a big part of what has made the mom-of-three such an instant fashion icon red carpet after red carpet for decades is how much she knows what she's doing.

She said: "I think the great part about Gwen is that she knows clothes, so that makes it so much easier for any designer."

WOW: Gwen Stefani is spring ready in gorgeous selfie

SEE: Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

Gwen's most recent look by Vera was a jaw-dropping neon green crop top and voluminous skirt with oversized pleats, flower attachments and coordinating gloves that she wore to the Met Gala.

While her look was certainly show-stopping, she surprised, and impressed, audiences when she proved that not only does she know clothes well, but make up too, revealing that she did her own glam for the evening.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.