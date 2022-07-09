Victoria Beckham and mum Jackie twin in show-stopping black outfits The pair are in Venice alongside David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has pulled out all the style stops during her family trip to Venice, Italy – and her mum, Jackie Adams, is making a fashion statement too!

The 71-year-old and her daughter looked the image of each other as they twinned in figure-hugging black outfits for a rare snap with their entire family during a swanky outing. The photo, shared by Victoria, featured her sister Louise, her dad Anthony, and her rarely-seen younger brother Christian.

Victoria's stunning floor-length gown, from her own collection, featured thin straps and delicate cut-outs across her chest, while Jackie wore a bandeau-style jumpsuit with a matching black cropped jacket over her shoulders.

"All dressed up for dinner," Victoria captioned the stunning snap. "A rare picture of us all!! Family time is so precious. I love you all so much!!" she added.

The trip is in honour of Victoria and David's 23rd wedding anniversary, but they also marked her brother, Christian's birthday.

Victoria and her mum twinned in black

Victoria shared several photos of their time away on Friday, including a glamorous snap of the family dressed to the nines to enjoy a luxury meal on board the Orient Express, which they travelled on from Paris to Venice.

Another image saw Victoria flash her slender legs in a green and yellow floral dress while cuddling up to David during a romantic water taxi ride.

Victoria and David are celebrating 23 years of marriage

Captioning the snapshots, she wrote: "So special to experience the @vsoetrain [Orient Express] with my amazing family. Family time is so precious! I love you all so much."

Victoria and David started their anniversary celebrations with a romantic date night in Paris, France, on Monday, which saw them enjoy a luxury meal on a rooftop complete with a bottle of wine that came in a personalised engraved bucket.

The family dined on the Orient Express

Paying tribute to her husband, Victoria captioned a rare smiling photo of herself with David: "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

